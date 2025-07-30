Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax

PANews reported on July 30th that Hamak Gold, a UK-listed company, announced its first purchase of 20 Bitcoins at an average price of £88,569, totaling approximately £1.7714 million, as part of its capital allocation and balance sheet optimization strategy. The company also established a strategic partnership with Archax, a digital asset platform regulated by the FCA, to jointly advance its Bitcoin vault strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.