Indonesia to raise taxes on cryptocurrency transactions

According to Reuters, the Indonesian Ministry of Finance announced on July 30 that it will increase the tax rate on cryptocurrency transactions starting August 1st. The tax rate for sellers of crypto assets on domestic exchanges will increase from 0.1% to 0.21%, while the tax rate for overseas exchanges will increase from 0.2% to 1%. Buyers will no longer be required to pay value-added tax (VAT). Furthermore, the VAT rate on cryptocurrency mining will increase from 1.1% to 2.2%. Industry insiders believe this move demonstrates Indonesia's shift from a commodity to a financial asset, but they are calling for an adjustment period for businesses and for increased oversight of transactions on overseas platforms.

