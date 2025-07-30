FundBridge Capital Partners with Libeara to Deploy ULTRA, a U.S. Treasury Strategy Tokenized Product, on the Arbitrum Network

2025/07/30 13:56
PANews reported on July 30th that fund management company FundBridge Capital and asset tokenization platform Libeara jointly announced that ULTRA, a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond product managed by FundBridge and sub-managed by Wellington Management, has officially deployed on the Arbitrum Network. Libeara, an asset tokenization platform incubated by Standard Chartered Bank's innovative investment arm, SCVentures, provides the smart contract infrastructure supporting the product's compliant blockchain integration, including support for secure wallet integration, a compliant user onboarding process, and interoperability features designed for institutions. As a fund manager regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), FundBridge Capital is responsible for fund structure, regulatory compliance, and governance, and works with Wellington Management to ensure the fund operates in accordance with its investment mandate and oversee fund management services. The partnership will also launch thBILL, a tokenized short-term Treasury bill product from institutional investment platform Theo. As an institutional-grade infrastructure layer, thBILL supports trading liquidity and efficient lending of tokenized physical assets through on-chain mechanisms. It is expected to be traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXes) such as Camelot and Ramses on the Arbitrum Network. This launch builds on the strategic collaboration between Libeara, FundBridge Capital, and Theo, backed by Wellington Management, to develop compliant infrastructure to support the on-chain distribution of physical assets.
