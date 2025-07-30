Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have had relatively little trade with them for many years because their tariffs are too high, the highest in the world, and their non-monetary trade barriers are the most obnoxious of any country. Furthermore, they have been purchasing the vast majority of their military equipment from Russia and are Russia's largest energy buyer. At a time when everyone wants Russia to stop its military actions in Ukraine, India's performance is not good!" Therefore, starting August 1st, India will pay a 25% tariff, plus a fine for the above-mentioned actions.