Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

PANews reported on July 30th that Globenewswire reported that Nasdaq-listed Profusa, a commercial-stage digital health company, has made its first $1 million investment in Bitcoin, in accordance with its previously disclosed treasury management strategy. The company intends to continue leveraging the growing adoption of digital assets, led by Bitcoin, to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty. Profusa has partnered with BlockFills, a cryptocurrency trading solutions provider, to implement its Bitcoin treasury management strategy.

