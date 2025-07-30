Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE.
- Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received 81,521 HYPE tokens, valued at $3.46 million.
- Address 0xcfd...efff4 still holds 251,000 HYPE tokens worth $10.7 million, at an average price of $16.967, resulting in a current profit of $6.47 million.
