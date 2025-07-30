Canaan Inc. announces adoption of cryptocurrency holding policy and strategic holding of Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 30 that according to PR Newswire, Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc. announced the adoption of a cryptocurrency holding policy, establishing a clear and standardized framework for the acquisition, safekeeping, and disposal of cryptocurrencies to ensure that they support the company's liquidity needs, risk tolerance, and long-term strategic goals. According to the policy, Bitcoin is designated as the company's primary long-term reserve asset. Unless required for liquidity management or risk aversion, Bitcoin accumulated through daily business activities (including independent mining and the sale of mining equipment) will generally be held for the long term. The company may acquire other cryptocurrencies from time to time in its daily operations. As of June 30, 2025, the company's Bitcoin reserves have reached 1,484.

