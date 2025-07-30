New Channel for On-chain Income: How Can XRP Users Hedge Risks Through DOT Miners?

CryptoNews
2025/07/30 22:45
Core DAO
CORE$0.5357+0.69%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005429+8.81%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.141-3.14%
FORM
FORM$3.8185+1.27%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0003974-16.14%

In the context of recent overall market turmoil, XRP’s price performance has fluctuated, and short-term trading risks have continued to rise. But in this volatile environment, a group of users have found a new “stable outlet” – participating in DOT Miners’ cloud computing power contracts through on-chain protocols to achieve automatic settlement of daily income. Some users’ daily income is as high as $8,700 (USD), gradually building another form of “passive income model”.

As a cloud computing service platform headquartered in the UK, DOT Miners has gradually attracted attention in the community after officially launching exclusive channels for XRP and DOGE. Its core advantages are: no mining machines, zero technical threshold, and direct investment in currencies that can obtain on-chain income. This model is very attractive to ordinary coin holders, especially those who do not want to trade frequently and hope that their assets will not be idle.

“Although XRP fluctuates greatly, the income displayed in the background every day is very stable, which is really reassuring,” a user wrote in the community. “I always wanted to catch the increase before, but now I just want to catch the certainty.”

Why Does DOT Miners Attract XRP Users?

The reason why DOT Miners quickly became popular among XRP users is not just because of the “high return”, but more importantly, it provides an automatic settlement mechanism based on on-chain calculations that is independent of the rise and fall of the currency price. Even if the market is in a volatile or sideways phase, the returns are still released steadily every day, which allows investment behavior to shift from high-risk speculation to stable asset allocation.

At present, DOT Miners supports recharge participation in mainstream currencies, including XRP, DOGE, USDT, BTC, etc. Users can choose cloud contracts with different cycles and different return ratios according to their own financial situation. In high-level contracts, some users have achieved daily on-chain returns of up to $8,700, attracting many “old players” in the crypto circle to switch to this more stable strategy.

Three steps to start passive income:

  1. Register an account: Complete registration within a few seconds, and new users can receive a $15 trial credit and can start the contract experience without recharging.
  2. Choose an income plan: A variety of cycles and amounts are available, and income is linked to investment, which can flexibly match different financial conditions.
  3. Enjoy daily settlement: The system automatically distributes income every day, and users can log in to the backend to check at any time; the contract automatically returns the principal when it expires, and there is no need for manual redemption.

Why Choose DOT Miners?

  • Compliance background: Headquartered in the UK, subject to local financial supervision; contract information is transparent and traceable;
  • Easy to operate: No need to buy a machine or wire, even novice users can participate with one click;
  • Green energy drive: Nordic and African data centers, 100% renewable energy;
  • Multi-currency support: USDT, XRP, BTC, ETH, BNB, and other mainstream currencies can participate;
  • Strong industry endorsement: Bitmain provides strategic and technical support, and the supply chain is stable;
  • Multiple security mechanisms: The platform adopts Cloudflare, EV SSL, dual authentication, and other mechanisms to fully protect the security of user assets.

In Addition to Income, There is Also a “Social Asset Network” Growing

The platform not only encourages individual participation but also designs a promotion rebate mechanism. Every time you invite a friend to successfully register and participate in the contract, you can get a lifetime rebate of 4.5% of the other party’s investment amount.

The rebate is credited in real time, with no limit on the number of people, and you can gradually build your own “digital income network”.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a cloud mining platform focusing on blockchain computing power infrastructure, dedicated to providing compliant and secure cloud computing power contract services to global users. The platform now covers more than 100 countries and regions, and has served more than 5 million users in total.

With the technical investment of industry giants such as Bitmain, DOT Miners not only adheres to transparent compliance and strict risk control, but also continues to promote digital inclusion and financial education projects worldwide to help more people reach the blockchain world and the future of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.44%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022465-6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02086+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.44%
Ethereum
ETH$3,869.3+1.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05763-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million