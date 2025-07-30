US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews
2025/07/30 22:52
PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. In May 2022, 22-year-old Redman orchestrated the theft of the account of digital artist X, luring fans to a fake website to "claim" NFTs, while stealing cryptocurrency and NFT assets from victims' digital wallets. The criminal gang defrauded over 200 victims over a period of several days, reaping $794,000 in illegal profits. Redman was extradited from Portugal to the United States in March 2025. In addition to wire fraud, he was also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated identity theft. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Cybercrime Unit provided crucial support in the investigation.
