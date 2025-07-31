Shiba Inu reclaims investor attention, but Pepeto might pump 17,800% and steal the show

Shiba Inu rallies steadily while Pepeto gains hype with huge presale growth and potential 17,800% surge.

Table of Contents

  • SHIB price holds key support as whales accumulate
  • Pepeto presale gains momentum ahead of exchange listings
  • SHIB stabilizes while Pepeto targets explosive growth
  • Pepeto price prediction projection
  • Final verdict
Summary
  • Pepeto presale surges with $5.7m raised, promising huge memecoin gains.
  • Pepeto’s zero-fee exchange and cross-chain bridge boost growth potential.
  • SHIB steadies, but Pepeto’s roadmap aims for big breakout in 2025.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has shown renewed momentum after a notable long-term rally lasting more than a month. Nevertheless, the growing enthusiasm around Pepeto (PEPETO), a fast-rising memecoin with real infrastructure, could shift investor sentiment in the coming weeks as listing nears. 

With SHIB stabilizing, Pepeto has demonstrated strong presale growth and the potential for a 17,800% profit, making it a serious breakout contender given its current low price.

SHIB price holds key support as whales accumulate

Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained 14.74% over the past month, currently trading at $0.00001337 after briefly climbing above $0.00001600 in mid-July. The price began from a base near $0.00001169 and now holds slightly above a critical support level at $0.00001300, with resistance still strong near $0.0000161. 

On-chain data reveals a major increase in whale wallet inflows. On July 23, net inflows skyrocketed to 4.68 trillion SHIB from just 18.29 billion the day before, a 25,587% spike per IntoTheBlock. This large inflow briefly caused SHIB to dip to $0.0000139, suggesting that big holders were accumulating rather than retail traders driving the move.

Currently, SHIB holds a market cap of $7.88 billion with 589.24 trillion tokens in circulation. Its fully diluted value sits at the same figure, reflecting that nearly all supply is unlocked. However, trading volume dropped 15.87% to $399 million, with a 5.11% volume-to-market cap ratio, showing moderate trading activity compared to its overall valuation.

Pepeto presale gains momentum ahead of exchange listings

Pepeto (PEPETO), a next-generation memecoin project built on Ethereum, is gaining strong traction as its presale advances. The token is currently priced at $0.000000143, with over $5.7 million raised, giving early investors a rare ground-floor opportunity before listings on Tier-1 exchanges.

The presale has already attracted over 100,000 community members, reflecting growing demand for Pepeto’s unique blend of meme culture and real infrastructure. The total supply is 420 trillion tokens, mirroring PEPE’s proven tokenomics, with allocations covering staking, marketing, liquidity, and project development to ensure growth and stability.

Key features of Pepeto include a zero-fee centralized exchange, PepetoSwap for seamless trading, and a cross-chain bridge designed to connect multiple networks. These utilities, combined with its viral branding, make Pepeto more than a typical memecoin; it’s a fully built ecosystem aimed at long-term success. Investors can join the presale directly using ETH, USDT, or cards via the official Pepeto website, with tokens claimable post-presale.

SHIB stabilizes while Pepeto targets explosive growth

SHIB’s whale accumulation and network upgrades may support further price recovery if it reclaims $0.000015 with strong volume. Still, its price action remains range-bound between $0.0000128 and $0.0000146 in the short term. 

Pepeto, however, is emerging as one of the most compelling growth opportunities. With a long-term roadmap that includes Tier-1 exchange listings and a fully operational zero-fee trading ecosystem, Pepeto shows remarkable upside after the presale. Based on its current presale price of $0.000000143 and a 420 trillion max supply (the same as PEPE), Pepeto could surge nearly 80x if it reaches PEPE’s current price ($0.00001139), and over 618x if it matches Shiba Inu’s peak price ($0.00008845), turning early entries into potential life-changing gains.

Pepeto price prediction projection

Based on Pepeto’s current presale price of $0.000000143 and a 420 trillion max supply (same as PEPE), here’s how potential gains could look if Pepeto reaches PEPE’s current price ($0.00001139) or Shiba Inu’s peak price ($0.00008845).

Investment ($)At PEPE Price ($0.00001139)At SHIBA Price ($0.00008845)
$1,000$79,650.0$618,530.0
$5,000$398,250.0$3,092,650.0
$10,000$796,500.0$6,185,300.0

Final verdict

Shiba Inu helped define what a memecoin could achieve, delivering massive gains for early investors who spotted it during its presale phase. But Pepeto? It isn’t just following the story; it’s creating a new chapter entirely. With its low presale price, rapid growth, clear messaging, and well-structured tokenomics, Pepeto is positioned not only as a ground-floor opportunity but also as a potential culture-shaping token in the next market cycle. 

Investors aiming for “the next big thing” shouldn’t settle for what’s familiar. This is the moment to catch Pepeto before the price climbs with each presale stage.

Pepeto delivers a rare fusion of meme-driven hype with real, usable infrastructure. Fun yet functional. Viral yet verifiable. At $0.000000143, this could be the true starting point of something much bigger.

To learn more about Pepeto, visit the official website, Twitter, and Telegram.

