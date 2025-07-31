DOJ Will Not Charge Dragonfly In Tornado Cash Case, Managing Partner Says

CryptoNews
2025/07/31 02:32
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will allegedly not bring charges against Dragonfly amid Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm’s federal trial this month in Manhattan, the crypto investment firm’s managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi, said this week.

DOJ Walks Back Dragonfly Indictment as Roman Storm Trial Nears Conclusion

According to a July 28 report from the crypto executive, the DOJ will not indict Dragonfly on criminal charges stemming from its connections to the troubled crypto mixer Tornado Cash.

Including a screenshot of court testimony from federal prosecutor Nathan Rehn, Qureshi slammed the DOJ’s open court statements on Friday as “unprecedented” and “a clear violation of DOJ policy.”

“The DOJ has now backtracked,” Qureshi said in the Monday X post. “They have stated on the record in the trial Monday morning that the media reports that they were planning to bring charges against Dragonfly were inaccurate, and neither Dragonfly nor any of its principals are targets in their investigation.”

The Dragonfly executive also took time to show public support for Storm as his landmark trial begins to wrap up in the Manhattan federal courthouse.

“With that behind us, the focus should remain on Roman Storm’s trial, which is now nearing closing arguments as soon as this week,” said Qureshi. “Its outcome will have massive implications for open-source software and privacy rights in America.”

“We are hopeful that the American judicial system will get this right,” he added.

It’s been an intense few weeks for Storm as he attempts to bolster financial contributions amid his trial on money laundering charges and sanctions violations.

Prosecutors claim Storm laundered and concealed more than $1 billion through Tornado Cash—including hundreds of millions for the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored hacking organization.

If convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in federal prison.

