Meta's Q2 2025 revenue reached $47.52 billion, exceeding expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that Meta Platforms (META.O) had revenue of $47.52 billion in Q2 2025 (including $46.563 billion in advertising revenue in the second quarter), compared to $39.07 billion in the same period last year and the market expectation of $44.764 billion. Quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, and Meta's US stock price once soared 10% after the market closed. Meta Platforms (META.O) expects third-quarter revenue to be between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion. The year-on-year revenue growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to be lower than that in the third quarter. In addition, Meta also raised the lower limit of its capital expenditure forecast range for fiscal 2025 as the company continues to increase investment in talent, infrastructure, data centers and energy to remain competitive in the rapidly developing AI race. Meta currently expects full-year capital expenditures to be between $66 billion and $72 billion, an increase from the previous forecast of $64 billion to $72 billion.

In June 2025, Meta's average daily active users (DAP) reached 3.48 billion, a 6% year-over-year increase. Meta Platforms (META.O)'s AI monthly active users exceeded 1 billion.