London-based payments company Due completes $7.3 million in seed funding and launches a global stablecoin payment API

PANews reported on July 31st that Due, a London-based borderless payments startup, announced the completion of a $7.3 million seed round and the official launch of its global stablecoin payment API. The round was led by Speedinvest, with participation from Semantic, Fabric Ventures, Strobe Ventures, Polymorphic Capital, and other prominent investors. The new funds will be used to expand the API platform, helping businesses achieve faster, lower-cost, and more inclusive cross-border payments.

