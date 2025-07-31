PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its board of directors. PublicSquare stated that Long will assist the company in strategic development of digital asset vault management and payment infrastructure. As reported in May of this year, PublicSquare announced its intention to explore digital asset funding strategies and allocate a portion of its funds to Bitcoin.

