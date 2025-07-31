Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations for a regulatory framework for digital assets, the report has been highly anticipated. Some crypto professionals have even claimed it will become a "regulatory bible" or guide for the industry. Now, this "regulatory bible" has finally been released. President Donald Trump's administration released its most detailed digital asset policy report yet on Wednesday (July 30). The 166-page report mentions cryptocurrencies 391 times, including 130 references to Bitcoin, 32 to DeFi, and 28 to Ethereum. The report outlines a broad regulatory roadmap for cryptocurrencies and proposes policy recommendations across multiple crypto-related areas. These can be categorized into five main areas:
1. Positioning the United States as a Leader in the Digital Asset Market
Building on the unanimous bipartisan passage of the CLARITY Act in the House of Representatives, the Task Force recommends that Congress enact the following legislation:
The SEC and CFTC should use their existing authorities to:
2. Modernizing Digital Asset Banking Regulation
The report states that the Trump administration has fully terminated Operation Chokepoint 2.0, which aimed to end regulations that denied banking services to the digital asset industry. The Working Group recommends that regulators take the following additional steps:
3. Strengthening the US Dollar
4. Combating Illicit Finance in the Digital Age
5. Ensure Fairness and Predictability in Digital Asset Taxation
Following the report's release, the industry generally viewed it as a positive signal for the direction of Trump's crypto agenda.
Ji Kim, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, said: "The release of the Presidential Task Force's Digital Asset Report signals a concerted effort across government to ensure the United States remains at the forefront of the golden age of cryptocurrency. From DeFi, tokenization, market structure, CIF, taxation, and more—the report covers it all. We now have clear regulatory guidance to ensure continued growth."
Rebecca Rettig, legal counsel at Jito Labs, also praised the report after its release, stating: "While much work remains, this excellent roadmap provides guidance for achieving true regulatory transparency in the U.S. crypto industry."
However, it's worth noting that while the report is a "major victory" for the crypto industry, it doesn't reveal any new initiatives or delve into specific policy measures, leaving some unanswered questions, including regarding the future size of the federal government's cryptocurrency reserves. An official stated at the press conference that the report focuses on the regulatory framework, not reserves, and that more information should be released soon.
Furthermore, the report acknowledges that Congress has yet to pass a market structure bill, which places numerous limitations on the industry. This bill would establish a more comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrency issuance and the operations of exchanges like Coinbase. While the report encourages the SEC and CFTC to provide greater clarity on key functions such as registration, custody, and trading, many market participants will remain in uncertainty while Congress continues to debate the legislation.
While the report may "fall short of expectations," perhaps, as US officials put it, "they have laid a solid foundation for the building block."
Related Reading: Five US Departments Jointly Release: A Plain Language Interpretation of the White House Crypto Policy Report