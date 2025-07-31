Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

PANews
2025/07/31 14:25
Compiled by: Felix, PANews Ever since President Donald Trump requested the establishment of the Digital Asset Markets Task Force in January of this year and its report outlining recommendations for a regulatory framework for digital assets, the report has been highly anticipated. Some crypto professionals have even claimed it will become a "regulatory bible" or guide for the industry. Now, this "regulatory bible" has finally been released. President Donald Trump's administration released its most detailed digital asset policy report yet on Wednesday (July 30). The 166-page report mentions cryptocurrencies 391 times, including 130 references to Bitcoin, 32 to DeFi, and 28 to Ethereum. The report outlines a broad regulatory roadmap for cryptocurrencies and proposes policy recommendations across multiple crypto-related areas. These can be categorized into five main areas:

1. Positioning the United States as a Leader in the Digital Asset Market

Building on the unanimous bipartisan passage of the CLARITY Act in the House of Representatives, the Task Force recommends that Congress enact the following legislation:

  • Authorize the CFTC to regulate the spot market for non-security digital assets to close existing regulatory gaps.
  • Embrace DeFi technology and recognize its potential to integrate into mainstream finance.

The SEC and CFTC should use their existing authorities to:

  • Immediately launch digital asset trading at the federal level and clarify registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping requirements for market participants.
  • Enable innovative financial products to benefit consumers without bureaucratic delays through the use of tools such as safe harbors and regulatory sandboxes.

2. Modernizing Digital Asset Banking Regulation

The report states that the Trump administration has fully terminated Operation Chokepoint 2.0, which aimed to end regulations that denied banking services to the digital asset industry. The Working Group recommends that regulators take the following additional steps:

  • Restart cryptocurrency innovation and clarify permissible bank activities in custody, tokenization, stablecoin issuance, and blockchain applications.
  • Increase transparency in the process by which institutions obtain banking charters or reserve bank master accounts.
  • Ensure that bank capital rules are aligned with the actual risks of digital assets, not just their existence on distributed ledgers.

3. Strengthening the US Dollar

  • The Treasury Department and banking agencies should faithfully and expeditiously implement the GENIUS Act.
  • Congress should take further action to pass the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency Surveillance State Act, codifying the President's executive order prohibiting a US central bank digital currency to protect privacy and civil liberties.

4. Combating Illicit Finance in the Digital Age

  • The Treasury Department and relevant regulators should clarify Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) obligations and reporting.
  • Congress should emphasize the importance of self-custody and clarify the anti-money laundering/counter-terrorist financing obligations of participants in the DeFi ecosystem.
  • Regulators should work to prevent the abuse of their authority against lawful activities of law-abiding citizens and protect their privacy.

5. Ensure Fairness and Predictability in Digital Asset Taxation

  • The Treasury Department and the IRS should issue guidance on topics related to the CAMT (PANews Note: Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax), wrapped transactions, and de minimis income from digital assets to reduce the burden on taxpayers.
  • The Treasury Department and the IRS should review previously issued guidance on the tax treatment of activities such as mining and staking.
  • Congress should enact legislation that would treat digital assets as a new asset class, modify the tax rules applicable to securities or commodities under federal income tax regulations, and add digital assets to the list of assets subject to wash sale rules.

Following the report's release, the industry generally viewed it as a positive signal for the direction of Trump's crypto agenda.

Ji Kim, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, said: "The release of the Presidential Task Force's Digital Asset Report signals a concerted effort across government to ensure the United States remains at the forefront of the golden age of cryptocurrency. From DeFi, tokenization, market structure, CIF, taxation, and more—the report covers it all. We now have clear regulatory guidance to ensure continued growth."

Rebecca Rettig, legal counsel at Jito Labs, also praised the report after its release, stating: "While much work remains, this excellent roadmap provides guidance for achieving true regulatory transparency in the U.S. crypto industry."

However, it's worth noting that while the report is a "major victory" for the crypto industry, it doesn't reveal any new initiatives or delve into specific policy measures, leaving some unanswered questions, including regarding the future size of the federal government's cryptocurrency reserves. An official stated at the press conference that the report focuses on the regulatory framework, not reserves, and that more information should be released soon.

Furthermore, the report acknowledges that Congress has yet to pass a market structure bill, which places numerous limitations on the industry. This bill would establish a more comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrency issuance and the operations of exchanges like Coinbase. While the report encourages the SEC and CFTC to provide greater clarity on key functions such as registration, custody, and trading, many market participants will remain in uncertainty while Congress continues to debate the legislation.

While the report may "fall short of expectations," perhaps, as US officials put it, "they have laid a solid foundation for the building block."

2025/07/31 21:25
