8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

Crypto.news
2025/07/31 22:24

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: Memecoin madness with the strongest fundamentals
  • BONK: The Solana-based memecoin prepping for a 1000% surge
  • SUI: A $50 prediction for this high-speed layer 1?
  • SEI: One of 2025’s best low-cap layer 1 gems
  • Cronos: From $0.12 to $1 as Crypto.com prepares for its next push
  • Algorand: Rebound candidate aiming for $1.50
  • Tron: Underrated giant with 800% upside
  • Pudgy Penguins: 1500% gain incoming?
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • $800 in top altcoins could turn into $800k by 2026 if timing is right.
  • Bitcoin dominance drops as altcoins like LILPEPE eye explosive growth.
  • LILPEPE builds its own chain, aiming to lead 2025’s memecoin wave.

As Bitcoin continues to hold its crown, something subtle but powerful is happening beneath the surface. Bitcoin dominance is beginning to decline, and that historically signals the rise of altcoins. With capital rotating into smaller-cap assets, this may be the single greatest window to turn a modest investment into generational wealth. The right plays at the correct prices could be 100x in this environment.

In this deep dive, we explore eight of the best-positioned cryptocurrencies, all with the potential to turn $100 into $100,000 individually, and combined, turn $800 into $800,000 by 2026. From memecoin mania to powerful L1s and infrastructure tokens, these are the breakout stars of the next bull wave.

Little Pepe: Memecoin madness with the strongest fundamentals

The rise of memecoins in 2024 was wild, but 2025 is shaping up to be explosive. And within this mania, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming the one to watch. It’s already raised over $9.7 million in its presale, selling out stage 6 faster than expected and entering stage 7 at a price of $0.0016. 

This level of investor demand signals serious market interest. What separates LILPEPE from the sea of other memecoins is its long-term vision. The project is building a dedicated memecoin layer-2 blockchain, designed to be the fastest, cheapest, and most bot-resistant chain ever deployed. Combined with a meme-focused Launchpad and upcoming dual CEX listings, LILPEPE isn’t just riding the meme wave — it’s laying down the track for it. 

With the current price far below a penny and a target of reaching the top 15 on CoinMarketCap ahead of Shiba Inu, early investors could see 100x–200x upside. If meme season goes parabolic again, LILPEPE might be the one to lead the charge.

BONK: The Solana-based memecoin prepping for a 1000% surge

BONK is currently trading at $0.0000279 with a $2.6 billion market cap, but it’s widely projected to increase by at least 1000% in the coming cycle. That puts its target price near $0.00036487, still well under a penny. 

What makes BONK so powerful is its integration with the Solana ecosystem. It’s already cemented itself as Solana’s top memecoin and is being used across DeFi platforms for tipping, staking, and even NFT transactions. As Solana gains momentum and memecoin trading heats up, BONK could explode. It also has the liquidity, community strength, and developer support necessary to survive the long term, giving it a strong runway to 10x and beyond.

SUI: A $50 prediction for this high-speed layer 1?

Trading at $3.78 with a market cap of $13.4 billion, SUI has positioned itself as a next-gen Layer 1 chain focused on ultra-fast execution and Move-based smart contracts. Analysts are now predicting SUI could hit $50 before 2026 if the altcoin rally intensifies. 

What makes SUI so compelling is its scalability and developer momentum. It has quietly become a favourite among web3 builders and NFT projects looking for speed and low fees. As Ethereum congestion rises and Solana continues to polarize users, SUI could fill that void and deliver enormous gains for investors who get in early. At current levels, a move to $50 is more than a 12x return — more than enough to flip a few hundred dollars into a game-changing position.

SEI: One of 2025’s best low-cap layer 1 gems

SEI currently trades at $0.3057 with a market cap of just over $2 billion. Yet many analysts believe SEI will surge to at least $1 during the next major rally. That’s nearly a 3x gain, and that could be just the beginning.

SEI was explicitly built for order book-based decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and has carved out a unique lane within the DeFi infrastructure. It’s optimized for speed and low latency, making it a serious contender as the crypto trading sector scales. In a world increasingly dominated by DeFi, SEI could be the layer that powers the next generation of DEXs.

Cronos: From $0.12 to $1 as Crypto.com prepares for its next push

Cronos (CRO), the native token of Crypto.com, is currently priced at $0.1441 with a market cap of $3.9 billion. But its ecosystem is quietly expanding again, and many analysts are now predicting a return to the $1 range. 

That’s more than an 8x increase, driven by Crypto.com’s re-expansion strategy, enhanced DeFi offerings, and user onboarding push. If the exchange regains its former global momentum and if user growth returns with retail FOMO, CRO could be one of the best low-risk, high-reward plays in the market.

Algorand: Rebound candidate aiming for $1.50

Algorand, currently trading at $0.2567 with a market cap of $2.5 billion, is one of the most technically sound blockchain protocols around. Its focus on carbon neutrality, fast finality, and secure smart contracts makes it ideal for institutional adoption. 

If the market rotates into older blue-chip altcoins during the next wave, ALGO could ride the momentum back to $1.50 or beyond, offering a 5x return from current levels. Plus, with increasing interest in tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), ALGO could become a major hub for compliant blockchain use cases.

Tron: Underrated giant with 800% upside

TRX is currently trading at $0.33 with a massive $29.8 billion market cap, but don’t be fooled by this. Even large caps can moon under the right conditions, and TRON is one of the few networks consistently maintaining high transaction volumes and stable USDT transfers.

Analysts are forecasting an 800% gain, which would place TRX around $2.79. That may sound ambitious, but with its dominance in stablecoin flows and growing expansion into developing nations, Tron could emerge as a core utility chain in the next bull cycle.

Pudgy Penguins: 1500% gain incoming?

Don’t let the cute branding fool you. PENGU, trading at just $0.0366 with a market cap of $1.9 billion, is gunning for memecoin royalty. With projections of a 1500% gain — bringing it to $0.4965 — this is a serious contender in the high-risk, high-reward category. 

PENGU’s blend of NFT culture, viral branding, and community engagement makes it uniquely suited to go viral in the months ahead. Memecoin traders are watching it closely, and if it secures major CEX listings or viral traction, its price could rapidly eclipse $0.10 and beyond.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s dominance is weakening. And as history shows, that means it’s time to load up on altcoins. The coins listed above, especially Little Pepe, aren’t just “hopium.” They’re real opportunities backed by clear fundamentals, strong communities, and unique use cases. Whether someone is betting on meme mania or L1 innovation, there’s something here for every type of investor. Turning $800 into $800,000 may sound like a fantasy, but in crypto, timing and conviction turn fantasy into reality. This is the moment to decide which side of history to be on.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

OPTO Miner , a leading innovator in blockchain financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining app. The platform aims to simplify and popularize cryptocurrency mining , enabling users around the world to earn a stable daily passive income directly through their smartphones – without expensive mining hardware, complex technical skills, or high upfront investment. Users only need to download the application and register an account to start the cloud computing service with one click, and easily participate in the mining process of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin . As the global digitalization process accelerates, a new encryption technology is attracting attention: OPTO Miner – an innovative mobile-centric cloud mining platform that enables anyone to easily transform their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency “mining machine”. No need for any professional hardware, and no need to master complex technical details, OPTO Miner is quietly changing the way people access and use cryptocurrency. The platform has smooth operation, an intuitive interface, and deep integration of blockchain core technology, making the mining process easier and more efficient than ever before. Forget about those bulky equipment and cumbersome setup processes. Now, with just a few taps, you can easily start your mining journey on your mobile phone and accumulate digital assets anytime, anywhere. Truly realize the future of cryptocurrency in your hands. A Disruptor in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining OPTO Miner platform is completely cloud-based and powered by clean, renewable energy, ensuring the sustainability of mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real time, without the need for users to actively participate in order to profit. The main features include: One-click activation of the mining contract, the system runs automatically immediately, without manual intervention, making mining truly worry-free and labor-saving. Supports mainstream cryptocurrency payments and returns such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, etc., to meet the asset preferences of different users. All mining operations are driven by renewable energy, actively responding to global environmental protection calls, reducing carbon footprints, and achieving sustainable development. Deeply integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, building a multi-layer network protection system to fully resist hacker attacks and data leakage risks. Business covers more than 150 countries and regions, providing 24/7 all-weather multilingual customer support to help global users mine without obstacles. How it Works: Three Easy Steps to Start Earning Sign up: Visit optominer.com to create an account. New users get a $15 sign-up bonus and $0.60 daily. Choose a plan: Choose from a variety of USD-denominated mining contracts. Funds are automatically converted to crypto in real time based on market rates. Start mining: Start mining immediately after activation. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once your balance reaches $100, or reinvested to increase future returns. A smart contract mechanism that combines the stability of the US dollar with the flexibility of cryptocurrencies. Although the platform is denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can still use a variety of major cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH) , XRP , Tether (USDT, ERC20 and TRC20) , Dogecoin (DOGE) , Litecoin (LTC) , Bitcoin Cash (BCH) , and Solana (SOL) . All deposited funds will be instantly converted to US dollars based on the real-time exchange rate to reduce the impact of cryptocurrency price fluctuations on investments. When withdrawing funds, the system will automatically convert the USD balance into the cryptocurrency selected by the user, thereby ensuring asset liquidity while minimizing the risks brought by market fluctuations. User-Centric, for Everyone OPTO Miner’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a wide audience – from cryptocurrency novices to experienced investors. For beginners: low threshold, low risk, let you enter the crypto world with peace of mind, without taking detours. For professionals: It is a worry-free passive income tool that allows funds to grow naturally. For students and young people: anytime, anywhere, easily accumulate digital gold. For housewives and parents: turn fragmented time into a source of income and add security to the family. For retirees: low maintenance, high potential, let assets grow slowly in peace. About OPTO Miner OPTO Miner is a global platform dedicated to providing convenient, environmentally friendly, and fully automated cloud computing mining solutions. OPTO aims to eliminate the common financial and technical barriers to cryptocurrency mining and enable users around the world to easily and sustainably participate in the digital economy. Your smartphone is your next-generation mining device – join this digital revolution now. Mining is no longer synonymous with hot equipment and dense wires in a noisy garage. With OPTO Miner, you only need a smartphone to connect to the powerful blockchain cloud infrastructure and start earning daily profits. Whether you are a crypto novice, a part-time hobbyist with limited time, or a digital asset investor seeking long-term appreciation, OPTO Miner can provide you with a smarter and more flexible way to increase your value – completely at your own pace and with the freedom to control your future.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4569-4.87%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
RWAX
APP$0.004001+2.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.15485-1.36%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07537-8.02%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:25
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:55
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

PANews reported on July 31 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1511-6.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:26

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes