The final week of July saw the crypto market end with obvious indications of capital rotation: while larger L1s and DeFi staples moderately cooled off, micro- and mid-cap altcoins surged due to speculative pumps, DeFi activity, and narrative tailwinds.

Even while Bitcoin traded in a narrow range of $118K to $120,000, Ethereum ETFs remained the talk of the town, driving altcoin rallies. Despite recent FOMC news and macroeconomic uncertainties, the entire market capitalization remained resilient, hovering at $3.89 trillion.

Summary:

  • Despite pressure from the FOMC, altcoins rose: The cryptocurrency market remained stable following the FOMC’s July 30 meeting, which kept interest rates unchanged. As a result, altcoins were able to recover well from the mid-month decline.
  • The greatest winners this week were PENGU (+65.42%), PEPE (+52.66%), and FLOKI (+41.22%), all of which were propelled by the momentum of meme coins and robust community support.
  • AKT (-17.60%), THETA (-11.47%), and ICP (-9.88%) were this week’s top losers. These drops were mostly caused by profit-taking and deteriorating technical structure.
  • Although Bitcoin remained range-bound between $118K and $120,000, significant inflows into meme tokens and community projects indicate that select altcoin strength is expected to continue into August.

Table of Contents

  • 1. Pump.fun
  • 2. Ethena
  • 3. Story Protocol
  • 1. Conflux
  • 2. Sonic
  • 3. Curve DAO
  • Final summary

Attention was drawn to altcoins with strong community enthusiasm or novel triggers; Story and Sonic tokens also showed great momentum, while Pump.fun and Ethena lead with double-digit gains.  As traders shifted to higher-risk opportunities, tokens like Conflux, Celestia, and Uniswap that had experienced large previous rallies or had contentious storylines dipped slightly.

Now let’s dive deep into the top gainers and losers in crypto this week:

Top weekly gainers 

1. Pump.fun

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week - 1

Market cap

<$600M with ~$580M volume 

Change in 7 Days

≈+22.7%

Price update

Pump.fun (PUMP) led the list of gainers with a huge ~22.7% surge on high volume, primarily due to hype cycles and momentum trading, and was trading close to $0.003095 as of July 31.

What is Pump.fun?

Pump.fun is a meme-style micro-cap coin that has a reputation for making quick, dramatic swings without any underlying support. 

Pros

  • Gains that are accelerated during pump cycles.
  • Quickly captures speculative and societal attitudes.

Cons

  • High risk of liquidity and volatility
  • No long-term plan or utility

2. Ethena

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week - 2

Market cap

~$900M–$1B

Change in 7 Days

+12.8%

Price update

Ethena (ENA) is currently trading at around $0.6601, having gained roughly 12.8% in the last 24 hours and performing well each week thanks to synchronization with interest in nominal derivatives and whale accumulation.

What is Ethena?

Using DeFi primitives, this protocol exposes users to ETH and USD movements by leveraging synthetic stablecoins such as vUSDe and vETHd.

Pros

  • Innovative derivatives design
  • gaining popularity among DeFi traders looking for yield

Cons

  • High risk of volatility and liquidation.
  • Retail comfort is diminished by complexity.

3. Story Protocol

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week - 3

Market cap

Mid-cap level with ~$72M 24h volume

Change in 7 Days

≈ +8.9%

Price update

Driven by narrative-driven momentum and speculative interest, Story Protocol (IP) finished in the top three with a gain of about 8.9% at roughly $6.18.

What is Story Protocol?

An altcoin with social appeal and tokenomics likely tied to storytelling or NFT integrations.

Pros

  • Powerful appeal of branding.
  • Captures capital driven by hype.

Cons

  • Limited transparency or utility.
  • Likely susceptible to quick profit-taking.

Top weekly losers

1. Conflux

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week - 4

Market cap

~$450M–$500M (daily volume ~457M) 

Change in 7 Days

–~6.7%

Price update

With a 24-hour fall of almost 6.7%, Conflux (CFX) is currently trading at $0.2126. A weeklong reversal follows earlier gains, indicating profit-taking and a change in attitude, according to CoinMarketCap.

What is Conflux?

Conflux is a public blockchain with Asian roots that prioritizes developer interest and high throughput.

Pros

  • Robust technological framework
  • Growing interest in Asia among institutions

Cons

  • Increasing pressure from competitors and speculative positioning
  • Limited momentum worldwide

2. Sonic

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week - 5

Market cap

$188M based on volume ~188M

Change in 7 Days

+8.34% intraday; weaker weekly likely due to earlier pump

Price update

Sonic (S), which is currently trading around $0.3314, saw significant intraday gains of almost 8.3%, but it wasn’t one of the top weekly movers, indicating volatility without consistent growth, according to CoinMarketCap.

What is Sonic?

Sonic is relatively a smaller token that was probably fueled by transient excitement and might have been connected to exchange listings or specialized news.

Pros

  • Rapid increases on little catalysts
  • Windows of high liquidity during rallies

Cons

  • Lacks the ability to maintain momentum
  • High chance of abrupt drop-offs

3. Curve DAO

Top gainers and losers in crypto this week - 6

Market cap

~$1B+ (daily volume ~482M)

Change in 7 Days

+~4.5% intraday, but down moderately over the week

Price update

Curve DAO (CRV), which is currently trading close to $1.05, saw modest gains today (around 4.5%) but a poorer weekly performance when compared to the cryptocurrencies that are trending, according to CoinMarketCap.

What is Curve DAO?

Curve Finance, a well-known decentralized stablecoin liquidity DEX, uses the Curve DAO Token as its native governance token.

Pros

  • Essential to the liquidity of DeFi’s stablecoin
  • A large number of users and the volume of protocols

Cons

  • Flat growth in the absence of significant improvements
  • Being exposed to regulatory obstacles
Coin / Token7‑Day Gain/LossApprox. PriceMarket PositionKey Driver
Pump.fun (PUMP)+22.7%~$0.003095Micro-cap, hyped tokenSpeculative/social momentum
Ethena (ENA)+12.8%~$0.66DeFi derivatives nicheWhale accumulation, listing buzz
Story (IP)+8.9%~$6.18Narrative-driven altSocial attention, mid-cap momentum
Conflux (CFX)–6.7%~$0.2126L1 with regional tractionProfit-taking into rotation
Sonic (S)+8.3% (intraday)~$0.3314Small-cap vol tokenShort-lived hype attacks
Curve DAO (CRV)+4.5% (intra-day)~$1.05DeFi liquidity stapleMild rebound, but flat week

Final summary

Smaller and mid-cap cryptocurrencies dominated headlines as of July 31, 2025, with speculative and DeFi-driven interest producing the largest upside for Pump.fun, Ethena, and Story.  A shift in capital toward higher-risk, higher-reward assets is indicated by the small underperformance of well-known firms like Conflux and Curve DAO.  As July draws to a conclusion, this pattern demonstrates a definite risk-on attitude among traders.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

