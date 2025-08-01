Tether posts $4.9b Q2 profit, expands USDT supply by $20b in 2025

Crypto.news
2025/08/01 01:37
Particl
PART$0.1802+2.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000115-4.16%

Tether’s profit in the second quarter of the year hit $4.9 billion, with the company’s total USDT issued for the period reaching $20 billion.

Summary
  • Tether’s profits hit $4.9 billion in Q2 2025 and stood at $5.7 billion year-to-date as of a new attestation report.
  • Overall USDT issuance has reached $20 billion YTD.
  • The company also witnessed significant expansion, with investments across artificial intelligence, renewable energy and communications.

Tether revealed the financial figures as part of its Q2 2025 attestation by accounting firm BDO. 

In the report, which offers a detailed account of Tether (USDT) and its asset reserves, notes that as of June 30, 2025, the stablecoin issuer hit net profit of approximately $4.9 billion over the quarter, with this pushing profit for the first six months of 2025 to $5.7 billion. 

Tether’s year-to-date recurrent profits stood at $3.1 billion, excluding mark-to-market profit generated from its gold and Bitcoin (BTC). Together, the precious metal and benchmark digital asset added $2.6 billion, BDO noted in the attestation.

USDT issued reached $20 billion

Per the highlights of the report, Tether witnessed significant global expansion during Q2, 2025, with the company issuing $13.4 billion USDT. The move saw the leading stablecoin by market capitalization hit a circulating supply over $157 billion, implying a $20 billion increase year-to-date.  

Tether’s profits and expansion, which includes efforts in Latin America and Africa, come as regulatory shifts buoy adoption.

Investments include in areas of communications, renewable energy and artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company had invested in over 120 platforms and projects. Meanwhile, one milstone in crypto regulation recently saw U.S. regulators pass GENIUS Act, a key stablecoin legislation that President Donald Trump signed into law.

Tether also recorded an increase in its U.S. Treasuries holdings, with the company holding more than $127 billion at the end of the quarter. In Q1 2025, Tether held about $119 billion in U.S. Treasuries, and the increase makes the stablecoin giant one of the largest holders of U.S. government debt.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0159-8.31%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0737+25.76%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
Memecoin
MEME$0.001606-7.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1148-6.43%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003273+4.50%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000883-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:13

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July