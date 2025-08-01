SEC launches Project Crypto to bring America’s markets on-chain

Crypto.news
2025/08/01 02:51

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the launch of “Project Crypto,” with SEC Chair Paul Atkins saying the initiative will help achieve President Donald Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world.

Summary
  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins unveiled the “Project Crypto” initiative during at an event at the America First Policy Institute.
  • Project Crypto aims at bolstering regulatory efforts around making America the crypto capital of the world.

SEC announced the “Project Crypto” on Thursday, July 31 via chair Paul Atkins, who revealed the grand plan in a speech delivered at the America First Policy Institute event in Washington D.C.

According to Atkins, the future of financial markets is moving so quickly that the United States must “do more than just keep pace with the crypto assets revolution.” The U.S. has to take the initiative and drive this revolution.

Making U.S. global crypto market leader

SEC’s latest crypto related initiative comes a day after the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released its highly anticipated report. 

Among its areas of focus are recommendations to federal agencies, including the SEC, to establish a crypto framework aimed at ensuring the U.S. maintains its dominance in global digital asset markets.

Project Crypto builds on this broader effort, with the SEC seeking to implement the PWG recommendations swiftly. The plan includes creating clear and simple rules for crypto distributions, custody, and trading in the U.S.

SEC sees Project Crypto as part of the efforts to not just bring financial markets on-chain, but also return all the crypto businesses pushed offshore during Gary Gensler’s tenure as SEC chair.

In recent months, under the Trump administration, the SEC has withdrawn lawsuits and ended several investigations that were pursued under Gensler’s heavily criticized regulation-by-enforcement approach. The agency has since issued statements clarifying its positions and signaling a complete shift away from its prior anti-crypto stance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0159-8.31%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0737+25.76%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
Memecoin
MEME$0.001606-7.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1148-6.43%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003273+4.50%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000883-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:13

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July