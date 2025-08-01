Profit-Taking Peaks Again – Is the Next Crypto Rally About to Begin?

CryptoNews
2025/08/01 02:30
Major
MAJOR$0.15156-3.82%
MAY
MAY$0.04896-0.34%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1709-3.77%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0000823+2.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003969+1.50%

Bitcoin has just completed its third major wave of profit-taking in the ongoing 2023–2025 bull cycle, according to the latest report by CryptoQuant.

While each wave has marked a cooling-off period for prices, the pattern also suggests the potential for another upward breakout once the market consolidates and recalibrates. On-chain data, investor behavior, and exchange flows all point to a classic “profit, pause, push” sequence now underway.

ETF Launches, Trump Rally, Whale Exit: The Three Waves

The first profit-taking wave hit in March 2024, triggered by the approval of U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs. The hype around this milestone drove prices toward $70,000, prompting early holders to lock in gains.

A second wave followed from December 2024 to February 2025, as Bitcoin rallied beyond $100,000 after Donald Trump’s re-election victory, again triggering widespread selling.

The third and most recent wave arrived in late July 2025, when Bitcoin surged past $120,000. This wave was punctuated by the sale of 80,000 BTC by an OG whale on July 25—a clear indicator of profit realization at the top.

In each case, the market experienced temporary cooling, with consolidation phases lasting between two and four months before resuming the broader uptrend, reports CryptoQuant.

On-Chain Metrics Confirm Another Peak

CryptoQuant data shows that realized profits among Bitcoin holders spiked to $6–8 billion in late July, levels comparable to the previous waves.

The majority of selling came from “new whales”—investors who accumulated BTC in the last 155 days—who cashed out as prices hit new highs.

The Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) for short-term holders climbed above 1.05, indicating that coins were being sold at a 5% profit.

Long-term holders showed SOPR spikes representing nearly 4x returns. These indicators closely mirror patterns observed during previous high-profit periods.

Capital Rotation and Exchange Flows Indicate Risk-Off Shift

Profit-taking wasn’t limited to Bitcoin. Whales holding USDT, USDC, and WBTC on Ethereum also realized sizable gains, with some days in July seeing $40 million in profits across stablecoins.

Meanwhile, exchange inflow data confirmed that more BTC—as much as 70,000 coins in a single day—was moved to exchanges, mirroring peaks in past profit waves. Rising inflows of altcoins reinforced the broader “risk-off” tone in the market.

The Path Forward: Consolidation, Then Breakout?

If history repeats, Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to enter a short-term consolidation phase before the next leg up. Previous cycles suggest that strong profit-taking is often followed by a healthy pause, not a prolonged decline.

U.S. investor appetite has slightly weakened, as indicated by the Coinbase premium turning negative, but this, too, may be temporary.

As the market cools and capital rotates, traders and long-term investors alike will be watching closely. The data suggests that while a pause is in motion, the next push higher may only be a few months away.

Federal Reserve Keeps Rates at 4.25%-4.5%

The Federal Reserve maintained interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% on July 30, marking the fifth consecutive meeting without change, while two governors dissented in favor of cuts for the first time since 1993.

The decision triggered a market sell-off with the Dow falling over 300 points and cryptocurrency markets experiencing widespread declines before recovering key support levels.

Earlier, cryptocurrency markets quickly recovered with Bitcoin defending the key $118,000 level and the global crypto market cap stabilizing above $3.8 trillion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0159-8.31%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0737+25.76%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
Memecoin
MEME$0.001606-7.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1148-6.43%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003273+4.50%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000883-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:13

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July