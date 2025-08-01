Chairman French Hill Urges Senate To Pass Crypto Market Legislation Following White House Report

2025/08/01 06:06
House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R-AR) is urging the Senate to pass key digital asset legislation in a July 30 statement from the congressman following the White House’s publication of its long-awaited digital assets report.

French Hill Urges Senators To Advance Crypto Market Structure Legislation

According to the Wednesday statement, Hill is pushing for members of the U.S. Senate to advance crypto policy to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk.

“Now that the GENIUS Act is law and the CLARITY Act received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver such critical market structure legislation to President Trump’s desk,” Hill said.

“I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act and look forward to continued collaboration with my Senate colleagues and the Trump administration to make the President’s full vision a reality.”

White House Issues Key Digital Assets Report

Hill’s comments come just one day after the White House unveiled its landmark crypto report, “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” pursuant to Trump’s January 2025 executive order, which established a crypto working group.

The report lays bare the aforementioned working group’s vision for introducing crypto market clarity and creating balanced digital asset regulations stateside.

“By embracing and supporting the option of DeFi for investors, policymakers can help position the United States as a leader in the global crypto economy,” the report reads. “Encouraging the development of regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with security will pave the way for a robust financial future.”

Both the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act received bipartisan support following months of political polarization between Democrats and Republicans over Trump’s ventures in the blockchain sector as a whole.

Republicans officially dubbed the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” while Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) pushed back with her own “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.”

