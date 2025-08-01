Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

CryptoNews
2025/08/01 06:12
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01693-4.86%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02889-3.89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03695-5.61%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001961-8.06%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9373-1.65%

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states.

John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail

According to a July 31 report, Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review.

Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement.

Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny

Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity.

The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity.

“Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing.

Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home.

A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0159-8.31%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0737+25.76%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.96%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.12%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
Memecoin
MEME$0.001606-7.54%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1148-6.43%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003273+4.50%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000883-0.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:13

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July