Franklin Templeton and other institutions submit revised S-1 documents for Solana spot ETF

PANews reported on August 1st that several asset management firms, including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, have submitted amendments to their S-1 registration statements for a Solana spot ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Grayscale disclosed in the filing that it plans to charge a 2.5% management fee for its fund, payable in Sol. Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth, stated that these amendments reflect ongoing dialogue between the issuer and the SEC regarding improving the prospectus language, indicating that the approval process is progressing. The SEC is currently weighing a number of cryptocurrency ETF proposals, including Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin.

