The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a development blueprint and personal mission for the next decade. This vision emphasizes the new generation of cryptography as the core, taking into account extreme performance, security, and decentralization, and proposing a dual-track strategy of "fortress mode" and "beast mode" to promote Ethereum as the cornerstone of the value Internet. The upgrade covers three sub-layers: the consensus layer, the data layer, and the execution layer, and is committed to achieving dual breakthroughs in performance and security, while responding to future threats such as quantum computing. The foundation stated that "lean Ethereum" is not only a technological upgrade, but also a manifestation of minimalism and craftsmanship, aiming to build an indestructible Ethereum network for future generations. The "Lean Ethereum" vision clearly outlines three core goals: First, performance upgrades, increasing the Ethereum mainnet's Layer 1 transaction throughput to 10,000 and Layer 2 transaction throughput to 1 million, enabling large-scale scalability; second, extreme reliability, ensuring 100% network uptime and the ability to withstand threats like quantum computing and nation-state censorship; and third, three core upgrades: "Beacon Chain 2.0" for the consensus layer, "post-quantum blobs 2.0" for the data layer, and "EVM 2.0" for the execution layer, to comprehensively advance Ethereum's security, performance, and decentralization.

