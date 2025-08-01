Chairman of the U.S. SEC: My top priority is to establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States as soon as possible

According to PANews on August 1st, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins stated that, in conjunction with the Presidential Working Group (PWG) report, his top priority is to quickly establish a regulatory framework for the issuance of crypto assets in the United States. He noted that capital formation is the SEC's core mission, but that for a long time, the SEC has ignored the market's need for choice, suppressing crypto-asset-based financing activities, causing the crypto market to shift elsewhere and investors to miss out on opportunities to participate in economic development using new technologies. He emphasized that the SEC's past practices of "escaping reality" and "enforcement first, questions later" are now history.