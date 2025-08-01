Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion

PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy announced that in the second quarter of 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of US$14 billion, net profit of US$10 billion, and earnings per share of US$32.60. The company also issued full-year 2025 guidance, projecting operating revenue of US$34 billion, net profit of US$24 billion, and earnings per share of US$8 billion. At the same time, the target for Bitcoin-related indicators inwas raised toyield andBTC USD income.

