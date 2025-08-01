Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

PANews reported on August 1st that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Deling Holdings announced that it has signed an equity subscription agreement with RWA tokenized financial technology company Asseto. The company has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 77,352 Class A ordinary shares issued by Asseto. The total subscription price is US$1,290,335 (HK$10.13 million) and will be paid in cash. It is reported that the subscribed shares represent approximately 3.23% of Asseto's enlarged issued share capital after the subscription.

