Coinbase CEO reveals: The US immigration system indirectly contributed to the birth of Ethereum to some extent

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently posted on X that he met Vitalik Buterin at the San Jose Bitcoin Conference in 2013 and invited him to visit Coinbase's San Francisco office, even trying to recruit him. However, Buterin was unable to obtain a US work visa and was forced to return to Canada. It was during his time in Canada that Buterin created Ethereum. Armstrong suggested that the US's suboptimal immigration system may have contributed to the birth of Ethereum.

