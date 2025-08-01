Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the United States from 67 trading partners, raising tariff levels to the highest level in more than a century. However, the new tariffs will not take effect until August 7th, instead of the previous August 1st, giving countries another window to try to lower tariffs through negotiations. A senior government official said, "This is historic. This is a new trade system. This is what I call the Trump Round of Negotiations." White House officials said Thursday evening that they hope to reach more agreements with various countries before the new tariff implementation date of August 7th.