National Development and Reform Commission: Vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of artificial intelligence

PANews reported on August 1st that Jiang Yi, Director of the Policy Research Office and Spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), announced at a press conference yesterday that the "Opinions on Deepening the Implementation of the 'Artificial Intelligence Plus' Initiative" had been reviewed and approved by the State Council Executive Meeting yesterday. Going forward, the NDRC will work with relevant parties to focus on providing direction and confidence to the market, and on practical and effective implementation, to deepen the implementation of the "Artificial Intelligence Plus" Initiative. On the one hand, we will vigorously promote the large-scale commercial application of AI, fully leveraging my country's advantages of a comprehensive industrial system, large market scale, and rich application scenarios. We will promote the rapid popularization and deep integration of AI in all areas of economic and social development, forming a virtuous cycle in which innovation drives application and application promotes innovation. On the other hand, we will focus on optimizing the AI innovation ecosystem, increasing policy support, and strengthening the foundations in computing power, algorithms, data, open source, talent, and security. We will accelerate the formation of a dynamic, agile, and multi-faceted AI governance framework to better support the implementation of the technology and the growth of the industry.