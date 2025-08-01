JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stated in an interview that he is not opposed to stablecoins and believes in stablecoins and blockchain technology, but personally is not optimistic about Bitcoin itself. He emphasized that as long as there is customer demand and the use is legal, JPMorgan Chase will participate in related businesses. Dimon pointed out that the key lies in meeting customer needs, not JPMorgan Chase's own preferences, and this principle also applies to the private credit and crypto sectors.

