A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews
2025/08/01 11:10
Ethereum
ETH$3,576.58-2.00%

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started to buy ETH again after today's decline. In the past 4 hours, it transferred 173 million USDT to Wintermute, and has received 20,000 ETH (approximately 74.06 USDT) from Wintermute. Previously, the whale bought 132,000 ETH at an average price of $2,540 in June and sold 113,600 ETH at an average price of $2,923 in July, realizing a profit of $43.5 million. Currently, the address holds 40,000 ETH at an average price of $3,121.

