A whale address with a profit exceeding $70 million bought another 20,000 ETH

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Yujin, the whale/institution that sold 113,600 ETH in July and made a cumulative profit of US$73.96 million through ETH swings has started to buy ETH again after today's decline. In the past 4 hours, it transferred 173 million USDT to Wintermute, and has received 20,000 ETH (approximately 74.06 USDT) from Wintermute. Previously, the whale bought 132,000 ETH at an average price of $2,540 in June and sold 113,600 ETH at an average price of $2,923 in July, realizing a profit of $43.5 million. Currently, the address holds 40,000 ETH at an average price of $3,121.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.