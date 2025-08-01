ChainOpera AI's total paying users exceeded 300,000, creating an "AI version of WeChat" and the community jointly building a virtual AI friend social network

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI agent platform ChainOpera AI has surpassed 300,000 paying users, bringing its total user base to over 2 million, with an average daily interaction volume of 600,000. Aiming to become an "AI version of WeChat," the platform allows users to add multiple community-developed AI virtual friends and build personalized, multi-agent collaborative networks. ChainOpera, co-created and built by the community, integrates an agent creation platform, a distributed GPU inference training framework, and an AI-native blockchain to support ownership confirmation and incentives.

