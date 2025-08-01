Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow in the past five days. BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of $18.6236 million, Franklin's EZBC saw a net inflow of $6.7816 million, and ARKB saw a net outflow of $89.9225 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $152.006 billion, with cumulative net inflows of $54.992 billion.

