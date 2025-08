[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 01, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks 7%, Bitcoin Drops to $115K Amid Renewed Tariff Tensions

Crypto market is flashing bearish signal today as a new round of global tariffs from the White House sends jitters across all markets. The overall crypto market is down 7%, with Bitcoin briefly dropping to $115,000. Ethereum is holding the $3,700 support level but is still down 3.7%, while Solana has slipped 4.5% to $172.

