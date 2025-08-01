Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill officially came into effect today

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CCTV News, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Bill has officially come into effect. This will establish a licensing system for fiat stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong and improve the regulatory framework for virtual asset activities in Hong Kong to maintain financial stability while promoting financial innovation.

