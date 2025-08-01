Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76 million, making it the largest holding at this address. Dylan Field previously published an article on Platform X discussing the value of AGLD and Loot NFTs. The address also holds ETH, PEOPLE, and Loot NFTs. AGLD is an open-source in-game token designed specifically for Loot NFT holders. Loot, an NFT project founded by Dom Hoffman, consists of 8,000 NFTs consisting solely of black text, without images or statistics. Design software giant Figma reportedly saw its stock price surge 256% on its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange yesterday (US time).

