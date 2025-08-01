Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

PANews
2025/08/01 14:17
Aura Network
AURA$0.008422-2.63%

PANews reported on August 1st that Vaultz Capital, a UK-listed digital asset management company, successfully raised £4.3 million through a private placement, of which Aura Digital subscribed £2.6 million. The company is currently conducting a new placement round, targeting a total of approximately £6 million. The company is accelerating the expansion of its Bitcoin reserve and infrastructure strategy, has appointed Erik Benz as CEO, and has established a new Bitcoin Advisory Board.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'

Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'

PANews reported on August 6th that Cryptopolitan has revealed a governance proposal that MetaMask plans to collaborate with Stripe to launch a stablecoin called "MetaMask USD." According to the existing
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000005018+78.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 07:55
Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.

Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.

PANews reported on August 6th that Jupiter, the Solana ecosystem DEX, announced on the X platform that its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, will be launched in phases, starting with a
Beta Token
BETA$0.000249-17.22%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 08:28
“Insider whale” @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions

“Insider whale” @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "insider whale" @qwatio closed his ETH short position at 7:00 AM to prevent liquidation of his BTC short
Bitcoin
BTC$113,684.87-0.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00836+0.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,585.53-2.45%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 08:10

Trending News

More

Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'

Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.

“Insider whale” @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions

CrediX hacker agrees to return $4.5m after successful negotiations

Trump says Vance is most likely to be his successor