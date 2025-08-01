Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin

2025/08/01 14:04
Bitcoin
Solv Protocol
DeFi
Bitcoin staking platform Solv Protocol has announced BTC+, a new structured yield vault designed to generate BTC-denominated returns.

  • BTC+ aims to unlock yield for institutional and long-term holders.
  • The vault offers 4.5%–5.5% base yields, with early users eligible for up to 99.99% APR during a limited campaign.
  • Solv Protocol holds over 17,480 BTC in total value locked in the protocol.

According to an August 1 X post, the vault helps generate interest from idle Bitcoin by deploying capital across DeFi, CeFi, and tokenized real-world asset strategies.

What is BTC+?

BTC+ is a Bitcoin yield vault that aggregates capital and automatically allocates it across a blend of yield-generating strategies. 

Solv Protocol noted in an announcement shared with crypto media that these strategies include protocol staking, basis arbitrage, on-chain credit markets, funding rate optimization, and exposure to tokenized real-world assets such as BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE.

The vault offers a base annual return in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%, with early depositors eligible for boosted incentives of up to 99.99%. Solv clarified that these high yields apply to a limited-time campaign running from August 1 to October 31, 2025. 

Participants who hold their position for the full three-month duration stand to receive the maximum share of the $100,000 incentive pool.

To address security and transparency, the BTC+ vault uses Chainlink’s Proof-of-Reserves for onchain verification and a dual-layer architecture that separates custody from execution.

Other safeguards include NAV-based drawdown protection, which limits downside exposure by monitoring the vault’s net asset value, and built-in risk segmentation to ensure capital is allocated based on strategy-specific risk profiles.

“Bitcoin is one of the world’s most powerful forms of collateral, but its yield potential has remained underutilized,” said Ryan Chow, co-founder of Solv Protocol.

Chow believes BTC+ could help bring institutional-grade financial strategies to a broader audience, allowing anyone with Bitcoin to tap into returns without having to manually select strategies or manage risk.

Bitcoin yield market

With BTC increasingly being viewed as a treasury asset, demand has grown for ways to extract more value from holdings beyond simple price appreciation. As institutions and high-net-worth investors allocate Bitcoin to their balance sheets, they are also seeking mechanisms to make that capital productive.

As such, a number of major players have already entered this space. For instance, in April, Coinbase launched a Bitcoin yield fund for institutional investors outside the U.S., offering returns of up to 8% through a cash-and-carry strategy.

More recently, crypto infrastructure firm Function secured $10 million in seed funding to scale FBTC, its fully reserved Bitcoin product designed for institutional yield generation.

Solv Protocol continues expanding

Solv Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that offers structured yield products and staking solutions, primarily for Bitcoin holders, currently holding more than 17,480 BTC, valued at over $2 billion, locked on its platform, according to DeFiLlama data.

Earlier this year, Solv Protocol partnered with Sony-backed Ethereum Layer 2 network Soneium to expand its staking infrastructure, allowing Soneium users to access Bitcoin-backed assets, cross-chain liquidity, and advanced yield strategies through SolvBTC tokens.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

