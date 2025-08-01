USDT cross-chain transfer volume averaged $5.29 billion over the past 30 days, with BNB Chain’s transfer volume surpassing Ethereum’s since May.

PANews reported on August 1st that Glassnode's monitoring showed that the 30-day average of USDT transfers across major blockchains has steadily increased since the volatility in early 2022, currently reaching $5.29 billion, indicating a gradual recovery in stablecoin market activity. As of July 30, 2025, the USDT transfer volume share of each blockchain was as follows: Tron $23 billion, BNB Chain $14.9 billion, Ethereum $13.3 billion, TRON $94.7 million, Optimism $60.4 million, Solana $78.04 million, and Arbitrum $63.83 million. From January to May of this year, Tron led USDT transfers with over 55% of the total, while Ethereum accounted for over 27%. However, since May, BNB Chain has surpassed Ethereum, currently holding over 30% of the total.

