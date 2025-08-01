Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive news related to Ethereum, including increased ETF flows, rising corporate allocations, and the potential approval of a staking mechanism by the SEC, the funding rate has only risen to 15%, failing to fully reflect market enthusiasm. The report suggests that August and September are typically weaker months for Bitcoin throughout the year. With the conclusion of the FOMC meeting and the fading of policy catalysts, and given that the next FOMC meeting is not until September 17th, and the lack of new policy catalysts in the short term, market sentiment may turn cautious, and the market may enter a period of consolidation. In addition, Matrixport noted that US fiscal uncertainty remains a core driver of hard asset appreciation. Trump's recent $5 trillion debt ceiling expansion plan has significantly impacted the market, with the US Treasury debt balance surging by over 10% following the policy's implementation. Bitcoin is at the forefront of this macroeconomic shift, and capital flows remain a key indicator of its upside potential.