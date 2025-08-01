BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

PANews reported on August 1st that according to the latest BNB Chain ecosystem report (July 24th to 30th), BSC and opBNB had average daily active users of 2.27 million and 1.79 million, respectively, with a total transaction volume of 10.1 billion transactions, a total locked-in value of $11.99 billion, and a seven-day trading volume of $43.08 billion. On July 28th, $BNB reached a record high of $859.56, becoming the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Additionally, BNB Chain announced it has entered a new upgrade phase, allowing developers to submit proposals and participate in its development. The 0 transaction fee promotion has been extended to August 31st. On July 25th, the MVB Accelerator program announced its Season 10 winners. Applications are now open for the first Builder Bunker, the New York developer base.

