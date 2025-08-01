Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC

Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:09
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000000000038-96,20%
U
U$0,01093+0,36%
SOON
SOON$0,1625+11,60%

At least seven asset managers have filed amended registration statements for their proposed spot Solana ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as potential approval draws closer.

As of August 1, firms including Bitwise, Canary Capital, Fidelity, CoinShares, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck have submitted updates to their S-1 registration statements.

What is an amended S-1 registration?

For those unaware, an S-1 is a document filed with the SEC that companies use to register new securities for public offering. In the case of spot Solana ETFs, these filings serve as the formal proposal to launch a new fund that would offer direct exposure to SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. 

These registration statements outline crucial information such as the fund’s structure, objectives, fees, custodianship, and risk factors.

Amending the S-1 typically reflects feedback from the SEC or internal adjustments by the issuer. The changes might include clarifications on creation and redemption procedures, disclosures about potential staking of SOL, or updates to custodian arrangements.

While the recent amendments were not substantial in content, according to market analyst Nate Geraci, they indicate that both issuers and regulators are working toward consensus on key language and structural details.

Will Solana ETFs be approved?

Once issuers file or amend their S-1s, the SEC reviews the documents and provides comments. Issuers must then respond and potentially submit further updates. The process continues until the SEC deems the proposal satisfactory.

For a spot ETF to launch, both the S-1 and a separate 19b-4 filing—proposing a rule change to list the ETF on a national exchange—must be approved. Some issuers have already filed their 19b-4s, while others are expected to do so shortly.

Last month, unnamed sources claimed the commission had asked issuers to submit revised filings addressing issues like in-kind redemptions and staking.

The SEC was also said to be reviewing how issuers plan to handle in-kind redemptions and whether staking will be incorporated into the ETF structure.

On July 30, the SEC approved in-kind creation and redemption for all spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, lending credibility to earlier reports that a Solana ETF approval could also be on the horizon. If that happens, Solana ETFs may also adopt in-kind redemption structures from the outset.

As for timing, the SEC typically responds to amended S-1 filings within two to four weeks. Given the procedural tone of the latest updates and reports of active dialogue, a final decision on the first Solana ETF approvals could arrive by late August or September, ahead of the October deadline.

At press time, bettors on Polymarket were almost certain that Solana ETFs will be getting approved by the end of 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27,0009-9,11%
Karrat
KARRAT$0,0715+22,01%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000741-5,84%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0,0006609-4,16%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01472-6,77%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:20

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July