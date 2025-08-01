U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon.

Summary
  • Valereum Plc plans to raise £500,000 to purchase BTC for its reserve strategy.
  • Its stock price dipped 4.35% following news of the BTC treasury, unlike past corporate BTC treasury adoption news on the market.

On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise £500,000 by issuing around 16.12 million ordinary shares. The proceeds from the fundraising will be used to establish a Bitcoin (BTC) Treasury, as well as boost the company’s expansion, platform rollout and market entry.

According to the press release, the fintech firm’s purpose behind establishing a BTC reserve is to utilize its potential to further boost Valereum’s momentum in the Real-World Asset tokenization space and open doors for the firm to explore other digital asset classes. The creation of a dedicated BTC treasury is also meant to signal the company’s readiness to accept future revenue payments made in Bitcoin, instead of fiat-currency.

“A Bitcoin treasury reserve is about financially aligning with our vision bringing our balance sheet up to speed with the innovation we’re driving. We want to be able to execute globally, with agility, and build significant long-term growth,” wrote the company’s CEO Gary Cottle in a statement.

The fundraising will be split into two separate parts. The first one consists of a firm subscription of shares worth £400,000, which will take place today. Meanwhile, another retail offer that aims to raise £100,000 for the company is in the process of being finalized. The second offering is set to take place within the following week.

Both the Firm Subscription and the retail Offer will be at 3.1 pence per share, based on the closing mid-market price on 31 July 2025.

Valereum Plc becomes the latest company to join in the BTC treasury trend, following in the footsteps of other U.K. firms including the Smarter Web Company and Vaultz Capital.

Will news of the Bitcoin treasury boost Valereum’s stock price?

Typically, when companies first establish a BTC treasury their stocks get a price boost in the market as investors who champion crypto and Bitcoin often express confidence in the company’s decision.

However, the case has not been true for Valereum so far. As of August 1, the company’s share has dipped 4.35% in the past day compared to the previous trading day. Its stock is currently trading at 0.033 euro. According to data from Google Finance, the stock has remained stagnant for the past five days.

This dip in shares contrasts the stock price movements of other companies that have adopted BTC treasury strategies. For instance, in mid-July, the price of Vaultz Capital shares jumped 2.01% after the firm announced that it would issue shares to buy more BTC.

