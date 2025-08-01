The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee will be chaired and vice-chaired by officials from relevant departments and research institutions. Committee members will be industry and technical experts from metaverse-related enterprises, research institutes, and universities. The secretariat will be affiliated with the China Electronics Standardization Institute. The affiliated institution will provide the secretariat with necessary working conditions and funding. The post-establishment work plan includes strengthening top-level standard design and clarifying the standard promotion path; focusing on industry development needs and accelerating the development of key standards; promoting standard implementation and application; and accelerating the development of international standards to enhance future industry competitiveness.

