Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax revenue is expected to be 24.6 billion rupiah (approximately US$15 million) when it is first implemented in 2022, falling to 22 billion rupiah (approximately US$13.42 million) in 2023 before increasing significantly to 62 billion rupiah (approximately US$37.98 million) in 2024. As of 2025, 11.5 billion rupiah (approximately US$6.97 million) has been collected year-to-date. The tax department stated that cryptocurrency price fluctuations could lead to instability in future tax revenues. Meanwhile, Indonesia's cryptocurrency users have surpassed 20 million, far exceeding the number of stock market investors and becoming a significant source of tax revenue for the government.

In addition, Indonesia implemented tax reforms in August 2025, raising the tax rate for overseas platforms to 1% and the domestic platform tax rate to only 0.21% to reduce capital outflows and encourage domestic transactions. The government also eliminated value-added tax on cryptocurrency buyers and reclassified crypto assets from commodities to financial assets, bringing them under the supervision of the Financial Services Authority.

