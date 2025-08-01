Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today was approximately HK$44,590,670. Among these:

The Huaxia Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) had a trading volume of HK$20,858,600, and the Huaxia Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) had a trading volume of HK$12,211,600;

The Harvest Bitcoin ETF The trading volume of the Harvest Ethereum ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$2.119 million, and the trading volume of the Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$3.2549 million.

The trading volume of the Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$2.2873 million, and the trading volume of the Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$3.8593 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have both Hong Kong dollar and US dollar counters. Only two of the China Asset Management ETFs also have RMB counters.