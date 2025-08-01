HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?

Crypto.news
2025/08/01 16:34
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472-6.42%
Helium Network Token
HNT$2.657-6.54%

Helium’s HNT token has lost 36% of its value since hitting $4.03 in mid-July, trading at $2.95 on ahead of it’s third halving. 

Summary
  • HNT falls 36% from July peak ahead of Helium’s August 1 halving, with the token now 94% below its all-time high.
  • The halving cuts daily emissions by 50% to 20,548 HNT and introduces new governance and reward requirements via veHNT delegation.
  • Market signals remain mixed, with a 31% rise in trading volume but falling open interest and bearish technical indicators across key metrics.

The drop has extended by 12% in the past 24 hours and nearly 20% over the past week. At its current level, Helium (HNT) sits 94% below its all-time high of $54.88 set in November 2021. 

Trading volume has picked up, with $14.7 million traded in the past 24 hours, a 31.2% increase, indicating a recent uptick in activity. Derivatives data from CoinGlass shows a 15.8% rise in volume to $6.37 million, though open interest has dropped 12% to $5.96 million. This suggests that some long positions have been closed or liquidated.

Halving reduces HNT emissions but shifts reward dynamics

The latest halving, which is set to go live today, Aug. 1, is part of Helium’s long-term supply strategy. As outlined in the network’s HIP-20, Helium reduces its daily token emissions by 50% every two years.

As a result, the amount of new HNT issued each year will decrease from 15 million to 7.5 million, or slightly more than 20,500 HNT per day. Although this shift affects miner incentives, it also promotes a deflationary model that aims to achieve long-term economic balance.

Rewards across the ecosystem will be impacted by the halving in different ways. Earnings from proof-of-coverage are immediately reduced, but rewards for data transfers, which are given out according to actual usage, are unaffected.

Despite a steep decline in rewards for passive earners, this distinction may help support active Hotspot operators who contribute to mobile and IoT data flows.

Importantly, the event also ties into Helium’s governance structure, where staking and delegation play a central role. To remain eligible for network rewards, veHNT holders who lock their HNT to obtain governance power must re-delegate by August 1.

This includes designating proxies to cast votes in their behalf if they are inactive, with a growing emphasis on guiding how emissions are split between Helium’s Mobile and IoT sub-networks.

Helium technical analysis

Price action is still weak despite the halving’s long-term significance. Short-term technical indicators point to a bearish outlook. At 43, the relative strength index is still neutral but on the decline. Momentum and MACD both display sell signals, while the Stochastic %K has fallen below 6, suggesting possible oversold conditions.

HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound? - 1

Moving averages paint a more bearish picture. HNT is trading below its 10-day to 200-day EMAs, with only the 50-day simple moving average showing support. The ADX at 35 points to trend strength but no reversal as of yet, and the Awesome Oscillator is still positive but flat.

A short-term bounce is still possible if the price stays above the crucial support level around $2.85 and there is stronh buying volume. However, the halving might not be sufficient to promote a long-term recovery unless sentiment improves or usage metrics increase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0009-9.11%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0715+22.01%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472-6.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:20

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July