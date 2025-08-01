Metaplanet files shelf registration for 555 billion yen worth of shares backed by BTC

Crypto.news
2025/08/01 18:07
Bitcoin
BTC$113,437.49-0.68%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00046-31.34%

Metaplanet files a plans to raise 555 billion yen by issuing two separate classes of BTC-backed shares over the next two years. The funds will go to its ambitious 2027 BTC acquisition goal.

Summary
  • Metaplanet plans to pivot from common shares to preferred shares issuance to raise more funds to buy BTC.
  • The Japanese investment company aims to hold 210,000 BTC by 2027.

In a recent company notice, the Japanese investment firm and Bitcoin (BTC) treasury announced plans that it will be raising a considerable number of its authorized shares, more specifically by issuing more preferred shares compared to common shares.

Unlike common shares, preferred shares are not typically linked to voting rights at shareholder meetings. In other instances, the voting rights of preferred shares are limited. According to the clarification document issued by Metaplanet, preferred shares serve a different purpose when held by companies.

“For companies, preferred shares serve as a means of raising capital while minimizing the dilution of common shares,” wrote the company in its notice.

Furthermore, the company stated that in the event of liquidation, preferred shareholders have the right to receive distributions of remaining assets before common shareholders.

The company explained that the issuance of preferred shares will be backed Bitcoin. According to Metaplanet, the goal of issuing preferred shares instead of common shares is to “enhance flexibility in capital policy and diversify financing options.”

The shares will be divided into two classes: Class A “Non-Convertible” Perpetual Preferred Shares and Class B “Convertible” Perpetual Preferred Shares. Each batch will consist of shares worth 277.5 billion yen. The shelf registration gives the company flexibility to issue these shares at any time over the next two years, until August 2027.

Chart of Metaplanet's Bitcoin holdings growth over the past few months | Source: Metaplanet

Metaplanet’s BTC milestone goal for 2027

So far, the firm has been primarily raising funds through common shares issuance to support their Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Recently, it stated in a recent QnA file that it has been considering other types of shares issuance other than common shares. However, the issuance of preferred shares still depends on shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting for the proposal.

At press time, Metaplanet holds a total of 17,132 BTC in its holdings with each BTC valued at an average price of $114,964, based on data from the firm’s official site. The holdings boast a BTC Yield of 449.7% on a year-to-date basis.

Previously in early June, Metaplanet announced its goal to hold at least 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. If the firm does manage to own 210,000 BTC by 2027, then it would own 1% out of the total existing Bitcoin supply in the world.

To achieve this goal, the firm has raised its annual target for 2026 from just 21,000 BTC to 100,000 BTC. The leap signifies a nearly five-fold leap from its previous BTC acquisition goal.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few days, August 1, 2025 | Source: crypto.news
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0009-9.11%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0715+22.01%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472-6.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:20

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July