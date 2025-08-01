Bitpanda Co-CEO Paul Klanschek to Step Down, Become an Advisor

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Bloomberg Tax, Bitpanda GmbH, a cryptocurrency brokerage, will have its co-CEO, Paul Klanschek, step down from the helm as the company achieves record annual profits and weighs strategic options. The company revealed that Deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad will succeed Klanschek, who will transition to an advisory role. Klanschek has co-led the Vienna-based crypto trading platform with co-CEO Eric Demuth since they founded it in 2014. The company stated that Demuth will continue to serve as co-CEO. Bitpanda has been evaluating strategic options, including a possible Frankfurt IPO that could value the company at $4 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.